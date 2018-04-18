OPCW chemical weapons visit postponed after gunfire

April 18th, 2018 Middle East, World 6 comments

A child cries as they have their face wiped following alleged chemical weapons attack in Douma

A visit by international chemical weapons inspectors to the location of a suspected poison gas attack in the Syrian town of Douma has been delayed after gunfire at the site during a visit by a U.N. security team on Tuesday, sources told Reuters.

The U.N. security team entered Douma to assess the situation ahead of the planned visit by inspectors from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) international watchdog, said the sources, who had been briefed on the team’s deployment.

One source told Reuters the advance team had “encountered a security issue” including gunfire which led to the delay, but could not provide additional details. Another said they had been met by protesters demanding aid, and gunfire was heard. The U.N. then left.

Syria’s U.N. ambassador said on Tuesday the fact-finding mission would begin its work in Douma on Wednesday if the U.N. security team deemed the situation there safe.

Separately, a U.N. source said the OPCW inspectors would probably not be going to Douma on Wednesday. The U.N. source did not give details of the shooting incident.

The U.N. source did not say when the inspectors might visit the site, or whether a planned visit to Douma on Wednesday had been postponed. The inspectors arrived in Damascus at the weekend.

The suspected chemical attack on April 7 killed dozens of people in Douma, medical relief organisations say. It led to the rebel group that controlled Douma agreeing to surrender control of the town to the Syrian government.

The government and its Russian allies say the attack was fabricated as a pretext to justify military strikes that were launched on Saturday by the United States, Britain and France.

France has said it was very likely that evidence of the poison gas attack was disappearing before the inspectors could reach the town.

The United States accused Russia on Monday of blocking international inspectors from reaching the site of the suspected poison gas attack in Syria and said Russians or Syrians may have tampered with evidence on the ground.

Moscow denied the charge and blamed delays on retaliatory U.S.-led missile strikes on Syria at the weekend.

  • Banjo

    We will still hear from some contributors that won’t accept the reality of what happened , those capable of excusing a terrorist activity that murdered dozens and detaching any kind of human conscience from their dark minds.

    • elbmw

      Pray tell, what is “the reality” which you speak of?

      • Banjo

        I’m sure you know and understand the reality . Assad has gassed a rebellious group into surrender , in a terrorist act. He’s committed a war crime and will face the consequences of his crime in The Hague.

        • elbmw

          Banjo, I think you are being played and are now trying to play us in return.

          Assad, had already won his victory in Douma and the terrorists had already surrendered when the alleged attack took place so what you state is clearly incorrect.

          I don’t know about Assad but the people who should be facing the consequences at the Hague are the people who designed and executed the plan to arm and train the terrorists that caused the mayhem in Syria in the first instance.

          Please tell your lies to people who swallow them as you should know that on this “channel” many tend to be rather cynical about people spouting UK gov propaganda.

          • Banjo

            Like I say , some will excuse terrorist activity and have no conscience in their dark minds.

            Don’t worry though , the consequences won’t fall on you , you’re quite safe.

          • Really?

            @elbmw:disqus “I don’t know about Assad but the people who should be facing the consequences at the Hague are the people who designed and executed the plan to arm and train the terrorists that caused the mayhem in Syria in the first instance.”

            Assad let the jihadists out of Syrian jails in 2003 and 2011 in order that they would fight his opponents (first the americans and then the sunnis). Then the jihadists turned on him.

