Paphos stabbing suspect will go to trial

A 34-year-old man suspected of stabbing two other men on the night of April 9 in Paphos, is to go to trial on charges of attempted murder on May 30, the court ruled on Wednesday.

The suspect will remain in custody until then, the court ruled.

Police arrested the suspect after the two incidents. He claims he had stabbed the two men in self-defence.

On the night of April 9 at around 8pm on Monday, a 43-year-old resident of Paphos was rushed to the general hospital with knife wounds to his side and liver.

A little later, at 8.40pm, another man, 31, was also admitted with knife wounds to his forearm.

The suspect allegedly fought with the 43-year-old about money. He said the older man attacked him and he defended himself with a knife.

A little later, he was visited by the 31-year-old man, who, according to the suspect, also assaulted him so again he had to defend himself.