The sounds of Crete and Cyprus

A chance to hear the Cretan lyra and the oud being played in Nicosia is comping up this weekend.

The sounds of Crete will blend with the voices of Cyprus in a celebration of the music of the Eastern Mediterranean.

Greek musician Zacharias Spyridakis will play the Cretan lyra and Cypriot Yiannis Koutis the oud, while both will sing during the concert. The two come together on stage performing original compositions filtered through a modern perception of traditional music and tunes of the Eastern Mediterranean. It is about a musical result which highlights and at the same time proves the many common elements that connect the cultures and countries of the Eastern Mediterranean.

Koutis was born in 1985 in Nicosia. Travelling to Greece, he studied the art of the oud, a pear-shaped stringed instrument which has been played in the Middle East for centuries, for three years under the virtuoso oudist and composer Haig Yazdjian. In September 2016 he gave a live solo performance, playing the oud, classical guitar and singing in Nicosia.

He is currently working as a professional teacher and musician in the Netherlands.

Spyridakis was born in Athens in 1971 and started learning the Cretan lyra in 1980. In 1983 he started having lessons with the great lyra player Kostas Moundakis and in 1989 received his degree from the Greek Conservatory of Athens.

He has performed in Greece and abroad and presented his work and Cretan music in radio and television shows.

Colours of the Eastern Mediterranean

Concert with Giannis Koutis & Zacharias Spyridakis. April 22. The Windcraft Music Centre, 27 Xanthis Xenierou, Nicosia. 8.30pm. € 10/7. Tel: 22-377748