Trial of parents whose baby died from head injuries postponed until next month

The parents accused of causing the death of their three-month-old baby in Paphos have had their trial postponed until May 16 after asking the court on Wednesday for legal aid.

The 29-year-old father of the infant also asked to be released until the trial date but the court rejected the request. The father has been in custody since his arrest. The mother, also 29, was released on €70,00 bail under restricted conditions such as reporting to a police station twice a week and having her name on the stop list.

The father faces two charges, manslaughter, which carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment, and causing death through a reckless or dangerous act. The mother only faces the second charge.

The baby died on February 22, four days after his father rushed him to Paphos general hospital in a comatose state.

He was transferred to Makarios children’s hospital in Nicosia where a head scan showed brain injury and an epidural hematoma.

The parents claimed their son was injured falling from a couch but they were arrested after a post-mortem revealed that the severity of his injuries was not consistent with a fall from a 70cm-high sofa. According to the pathologists in charge of the case, such injuries can only be caused by a fall from a greater height.