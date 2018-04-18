UN will announce appointment of envoy when it’s ready

The UN has said that it was not currently in a position to talk about announcing the appointment of a personal envoy on behalf of UNSG Antonio Guterres for Cyprus.

Asked to comment on press reports that Rosemary DiCarlo has the most likely chance of becoming Guterres next personal envoy, the UNSG`s spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said: “We announce new appointments when we`re ready to announce them.”

“Wherever we are in the world, there`s a wonderful game of speculating what the Secretary‑General will do until there`s an announcement,” he said, adding that “obviously, we`re not in a position to talk about an announcement.”

Asked if it was possible that one could be Undersecretary‑General of Political Affairs and also be an envoy on a specific topic, Dujarric said that “in theory, anything is possible.”

With regard to UN-hosted dinner for President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci, Dujarric said “the two leaders had a frank and open exchange of views during their two‑hour tête‑à‑tête discussion, which was facilitated by the UN.”

“This was the first time the two leaders met since the conclusion of the Conference on Cyprus in Crans‑Montana in July of last year. Both sides have made it clear that the meeting did not mark the resumption of the negotiations. But, obviously, as we`ve always said, the Secretary‑General`s good offices remain at the disposal of both parties,” he added.

“The Secretary‑General`s good offices are always available, and it is… as in any issue that is a political issue that is unresolved, we need to find will within both parties to move forward,” Dujarric added.

The talk of a new person envoy to be sent to Cyprus is aimed at feeling out the two leaders and others on prospects for the resumption of talks. If there are prospects, then a new special adviser would be appointed for a resumption of negotiations. The leaders, while welcoming the idea of a personal envoy, have both indicated that neither side had changed their positions since Crans-Montana.