Our View: Monday’s dinner showed no political will for a settlement

As was widely expected, Monday night’s dinner between the two leaders and the special representative of the UN did not come to anything. The well-documented gulf that separated President Anastasiades and Mustafa Akinci was confirmed before they had sat at the dinner table. According to a brief statement read by Elizabeth Spehar, they “had a frank and open exchange of views during a two-hour tete-a-tete discussion.”

Asked on his return to the presidential palace if there was any common ground, Anastasiades said “only if you consider common ground to be the realisation that both sides stuck to their positions.” There had never been any expectation that either side was prepared to move from the positions they had been repeating in previous weeks. The climate has become toxic over the last few months, ensuring that neither leader would be in the mood for the smallest compromise or be prepared to show a modicum of goodwill.

For the last nine months the two sides have been playing the traditional blame game, the last vestiges of trust that may have existed between the two leaders being shattered in Crans-Montana. Conditions for the resumption of the peace process are non-existent, even though the Greek Cypriot side tried to raise hopes by citing the possibility the UN Secretary-General would send a special envoy for consultations with the two sides. Nobody offered an explanation as to how the arrival of a UN envoy would move the two leaders from their entrenched positions.

One newspaper, that echoes the views of the presidential palace, went as far as to claim that the two leaders believed it was up to UN Secretary-General Antionio Guterres to “save the negotiations.” It added that Guterres had to become personally involved and appoint a special envoy who would try to unlock the procedure. This attempt to pass the responsibility for the deadlock to the UN is standard practice, but it ignores the very clear position taken by Guterres when closing the conference in Crans Montana.

Last July he made it very clear that the UN would not undertake any new initiative, but be happy to provide any help if the leaders asked for it having decided they wanted to work for a settlement. Why would he appoint an envoy when the two sides are so far apart they cannot even agree on what they would talk about, let alone work for a settlement? According to most reports there is a possibility he would send a senior UN official for some consultations with the leaders, but he is certainly not going to appoint a special envoy when it is blatantly obvious the political will for a settlement does not exist.

Guterres made it clear that the period of talks for the sake of talks is over for the UN.