Women across Cyprus satisfied with life

Violence, both physical and psychological is of primary concern to women across the divide in Cy-prus, according to a survey conducted on behalf of the National Mechanism for the Rights of Women.

According to the findings, presented on Tuesday, personal financial independence and access to health care are also high riding issues of concern for women in both communities.

Equal access to training opportunities and work-life balance are also important areas of concern, somewhat more so among Greek Cypriot than Turkish Cypriot women.

The overwhelming majority of respondents – 95 per cent and 94 per cent said the issue of physical and psychological violence respectively, was either very important or quite important to them.

The survey aimed at examining the position of women, their perceptions, aspirations and experi-ences across the Greek Cypriot and the Turkish Cypriot communities with respect to personal, pro-fessional and political issues.

It canvassed 350 Greek Cypriot and 355 Turkish Cypriot women aged 18 and over in November last year.

Overall, the overwhelming majority of women from both communities claim to be satisfied with their life in general, with particularly high satisfaction levels with respect to having the freedom to do what they choose with their life, their professional life, and their standard of living.

This is further reflected in a perception that the position of women in society is getting better overall – more than three in four Greek Cypriot and approximately two in three Turkish Cypriot women claimed so.

On the contrary, a notable difference is observed with respect to work-life balance and the acknowledgement of skills, capabilities and qualifications, with regard to which Greek Cypriot women are significantly more satisfied than their Turkish Cypriot counterparts.

Despite the overall positive personal satisfaction levels, there is clearly a gap with respect to the degree to which women feel that they are treated as equals, with less than three in five Greek Cypriot women and just around two in five Turkish Cypriot women claiming they are treated equal-ly with men in order to fully fulfil their potential.

In turn, this is reflected relatively low satisfaction levels with respect to the opportunities offered to women across a range of areas.

While a large majority of women consider that adequate opportunities are offered with respect to participating in charity or NGO organisations, a considerably lower share report being satisfied with opportunities related to participation in politics, holding managerial positions, or being represented in professional bodies, particularly among the Greek Cypriot women.

The most salient differences lie in their general perceptions with regards to the position of women.

Turkish Cypriot women have a significantly higher belief that some jobs should only be done by women and others only by men and that it is fair for women to spend more time at home and men to bring home most of the income.

Similarly, Turkish Cypriot women are more inclined to believe that women are equally rewarded at work and are more honest than men.