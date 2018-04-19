Anastasiades sends message of condolences to Bush family

President Nicos Anastasiades has sent a message of condolences to former US Presidents George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush on the passing of former First Lady Barbara Bush, wife and mother of the two former US leaders respectively.

In his message, Anastasiades said: “It is with deep sorrow that I received the news about the passing of Barbara Bush, former First Lady of the United States of America. We will always remember Barbara Bush for her commitment and dedication to public service, her generosity and extensive charity work, as well as for her devotion to her family and her country.”

“During this difficult time, our thoughts and prayers are with her family and her loved ones, to whom we send our heartfelt condolences,” the message concludes.