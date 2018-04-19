Commonwealth communique to include reference to Cyprus issue

The Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) communique will include a reference to Cyprus with regard to the need for a settlement of the long-standing division of the island, said Government Spokesman Prodromos Prodromou.

Speaking in London, Prodromou said following his presence at the opening ceremony in Buckingham Palace Thursday morning, President Nicos Anastasiades had been taking part in the main business of the leaders’ summit. The meetings began Thursday and will conclude Friday afternoon.

On the sidelines of the CHOGM summit, and apart from Wednesday’s meeting with Prince Charles, the president has met with the Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern, the Prime Minister of Australia Malcolm Turnbull and the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau.

He has also had meetings with the President of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta, as well as with other state leaders from Africa and the Caribbean. In a meeting with the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi it was reaffirmed that a visit to Cyprus by the President of India will take place at the beginning of September.

“In these meetings with state leaders the president has propounded the need to resume negotiations for the settlement of the Cyprus issue on the basis of the framework of the UN Secretary-General, asking the support of these countries for Cyprus’s case,” said Prodromou.

“In addition, in the communique that will be issued at the end of the Commonwealth summit, our delegation has made sure that a reference to Cyprus will be included.