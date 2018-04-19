Couple murdered inside their home in Nicosia (updated)

A school teacher and his wife, aged 60 and 59, were found in a pool of blood after having been stabbed to death with a knife in their bedroom in Strovolos, Nicosia, early on Thursday morning.

Their 14-year-old adopted son managed to flee, running to a neighbouring house, and said the perpetrators had forced entry into the house. He was reportedly told that no harm would come to him.

Police later said there was no sign of forced entry into the building.

The 60-year-old man was a teacher at a private school in Nicosia while his wife worked for the Central Bank of Cyprus.

Officers are searching for two perpetrators, who reportedly spoke with a Cypriot dialect and wore black clothes and hoods.

The incident happened at around 1.30am.

State pathologist Eleni Antoniou visited the scene first thing on Thursday morning, while autopsies on the couple are due to be carried out at noon at the Nicosia general hospital.

The two-storey detached house is located on Zalongou Street, a quiet neighbourhood according to residents.

One neighbour said the couple, who moved there around eight years ago, were quiet; of the teacher, he said he was also religious.

