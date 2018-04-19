Couple murdered inside their home in Nicosia (updated)

Photo: Christos Theodorides

 

A school teacher and his wife, aged 60 and 59, were found in a pool of blood after having been stabbed to death with a knife in their bedroom in Strovolos, Nicosia, early on Thursday morning.

Their 14-year-old adopted son managed to flee, running to a neighbouring house, and said the perpetrators had forced entry into the house. He was reportedly told that no harm would come to him.

Police later said there was no sign of forced entry into the building.

The 60-year-old man was a teacher at a private school in Nicosia while his wife worked for the Central Bank of Cyprus.

Officers are searching for two perpetrators, who reportedly spoke with a Cypriot dialect and wore black clothes and hoods.

The incident happened at around 1.30am.

State pathologist Eleni Antoniou visited the scene first thing on Thursday morning, while autopsies on the couple are due to be carried out at noon at the Nicosia general hospital.

The two-storey detached house is located on Zalongou Street, a quiet neighbourhood according to residents.

One neighbour said the couple, who moved there around eight years ago, were quiet; of the teacher, he said he was also religious.

  • Vaso

    It is strange! Why kill the older two and leave the boy?
    Let’s hope the police don’t botch up the investigation!

  • DrJ

    Cypriots never stab people in their houses…adopted Russians do, case resolved!!!!

    • ROC..

      A criminal is a criminal dont matter what race he/she is, your comment is stupid. thats like saying only black people mugg

      • DrJ

        Have you ever heard of a 15 year old Cypriot to kill his parents. It never happened so do not be angry with the facts.

        • ROC..

          Am I really having this convo with you ,that your now comparing crimes with a particular race or elimination a cetain race due to the way the crime was commited

          If you like to know the pensioner that was 89 years old that was battered with a table lamp to death was committed by two Gcs. so your notion is BS as this goes agaist your school of thought.

          • DrJ

            Yes but in the last 100 years we did not have a case of an under 18 to kill his parents, meaning that here were not USA, Russia, Africa or Latin America. Therefore if we have an adopted RUSSIAN teenager then my suspicion is that he did it or he is involved in the crime.

            • ROC..

              Every case has its reasons, but maybe your wording is wrong you are tarnishing certain crimes with a particular race, that my friend is racist. you can do that. I suggest retracting it.

        • Cyprus

          It can happen . And they are not his real parents .

    • Dogmeat

      A sad racist comment on a sadder story

      • DrJ

        It is statistics stupid! Latin America, Africa, USA, Russia etc. top violent crime rates. So if I say a Maras from San Salvador are a killers then this is racist or simply stating the facts,

        • Dogmeat

          Remind me of how the perpetrators spoke?

  • Cyprus

    I am very suspicious about this about this 14 year old boy and his involvement . Murderers don’t let witnesses escape . especially on a small island like this were there paths will bount to crossed again . hoods bor no hoods .

    • Dogmeat

      Why? Just comes across as innocent victim as I read it

      • Cyprus

        You sound naive .

        • Dogmeat

          Judged by you that makes me happy in my naivety

    • Neroli

      I’m beginning to think the same !

    • ROC..

      Oh come this is not CSI lol

      • Cyprus

        If he hasn’t done it himself he is on the same side of the killers . That’s my opinion .

  • Mario

    One was a colleague of someone I know – RIP

    • Neroli

      Terrible!

  • Dogmeat

    Strange that two professional people appear to have been targeted. I hope the kid escaped before the killings

    • Neroli

      Burglary gone wrong?

    • “adopted child managed to flee, running to a neighbouring house” read the effing article!

      • Neroli

        You are so rude! Read his comment and think about it, Dogmeat meant he hoped the child didn’t see anything!!

        • My deepest apologies, just reading the article, having a bad day in the office and frustrated when I read something which has, I thought been stated already!

          • Neroli

            Accepted ! I was thinking it wasn’t a usual comment for you! In fact CM have totally re written the whole article, the poor child was 11 years old at first!

            • Thank you for your generous acceptance.

              I shall try to contain my hasty frustrations in the future.

      • Dogmeat

        Before the deed or afterwards? Prat

  • Neroli

    How come Politis can bring up to the minute news?? Come on CM!

  • ROC..

    why would scum kill the people if this is a burlgary, unless its something else. Time Cyprus upped its penalty laws to fit the crimes. not pussy foot with leaniant sentances

    • Neroli

      For once I agree with you

    • Mike

      I agree. When I was a boy the only crime was if a goat ‘wondered’ into someone elses flock or an argument started over gambling, now we have serious criminals benefiting from outdated sentences

  • Neroli

    Oh gosh how awful! Was he a ‘businessman’ wonder?

    • C. K.

      No, it seems he was a teacher at the English School of Nicosia.

      • ROC..

        Someone I personally knew that was murdered 4 months ago in cyprus a 89 year widowed pensioner and still the scum have not been charged.

    • Joe Smith

      Disgusting comment. You really should show some respect!

      • Neroli

        Why disgusting? CM hadn’t revealed anything at time of my comment! Idiot

        • Joe Smith

          You’re an awful, nasty, horrible being! You shouldn’t show so much disrespect to people that have been killed in such a way!

      • Neroli

        And stop stalking me! Try commenting and not trolling

        • Joe Smith

          Same old tune, you keep using the words stalk and troll because you cannot debate in a way that everyone else does

          • Neroli

            No debate needed here

            • Joe Smith

              Yes you cannot debate. You only accuse, assume and judge instead of showing respect and some compassion!

    • “Teacher”! read the effing article!

      • Neroli

        As I said before, the teacher addition is an update! !

      • Dogmeat

        You have issues

        • My deepest apologies, just reading the article, having a bad day in the office and frustrated when I read something which has, I thought been stated!

          • Dogmeat

            Accepted – Thank you -have a better afternoon

