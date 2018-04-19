Latchi readies to welcome guests to fish popular festival

By Bejay Browne

PREPARATIONS are underway in Latchi for the fifth annual fish festival which will take place at the harbour on Saturday.

The festival is a popular event with the number of visitors expected to exceed last year’s total, which reached around one and a half to two thousand, according to local mayor Giotis Papachristofi.

“This is an important event for the area and for many years we have been known for our tasty fresh fish. This time of year is the season for the fish and there is plenty available,” he told the Cyprus Mail.

The mayor noted that the male Marida fish, known locally as ‘sex fish’, will be served hot at one of the individual food and drink stations which will be placed along the harbour front.

“Fresh fish, salads, bread and drinks, beer and water, will all be free. We (the municipality) pay the fisherman and they provide it to the restaurants who will then cook it,” he said,

The fish is freshly caught by local fishermen and the idea for the festival came from restaurant owners in the area, in an attempt to boost the number of visitors to Latchi.

“Latchi is not busy yet and it is just the start of the summer season, so we will see what that brings,” said the mayor.

Most of the restaurants lining the picturesque harbour are participating in the event which is popular with families enjoying a day out. A ‘mixture’ of live music will also be and offer and will include both traditional and modern music, said Papachristofi.

The fish festival gets underway at 11.30am on Saturday April 21 at Latchi harbour and will run until 5pm, and the municipality’s budget for the event is around €8,000, he added.

“Polis Municipality would like to warmly welcome everyone that attends our fish festival. The harbour is stunning and a good place for holidaymakers and locals to mingle.

For further information call Polis municipality on 26321321.