Moses strike gives Chelsea win at Burnley

Victor Moses struck a 69th-minute winner for Chelsea to give Antonio Conte’s side a 2-1 Premier League victory over Burnley at Turf Moor on Thursday.

Chelsea had taken a 20th-minute lead through a Kevin Long own goal and were well in control of the game before Burnley drew level when Johann Berg Gudmundsson’s low drive went in off Burnley striker Ashley Barnes.

But the Blues restored their lead when a cross from the left from Emerson reached Moses at the back post and he took his time before firing past Nick Pope.

The win moved fifth-placed Chelsea to within five points of fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur. The loss ended Burnley’s five-match winning streak.