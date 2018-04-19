Temperatures fall slightly after Wednesday’s peak

Temperatures are slowly decreasing though with 32C inland they are still nearly as high as on Wednesday, when the highest recorded temperature was 33C in Nicosia. In coastal areas they will reach 25C to 27C.

Some high clouds will be visible on Thursday but the skies are mostly sunny.

In the evening it will cool down to 13C in the central part of the island, 12C along the coast and 11C in Troodos.

On Friday and Saturday temperatures will fall some more. They are forecast to rise slightly on Sunday.

During the following two days there is the possibility of some rain and even an isolated storm.

Dust levels which were normal on Thursday morning may increase later on, the Met office announced, but should be back to normal by Friday evening.