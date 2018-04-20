Boy’s statement to police expected to shed light on couple’s murder (updated)

By Evie Andreou

Police on Friday said they were continuing investigations into the murder of a 60-year-old school teacher and his wife, 59, who were found stabbed multiple times in their bedroom in Strovolos, Nicosia, early on Thursday morning.

Police spokesman Andreas Angelides said that they would make an announcement when they had something worth announcing. At the moment, he said, there was no issue concerning wanted persons.

“Investigations continue and everything is being assessed,” Angelides said.

The victims – Giorgos Hadjigeorgiou and his wife, Dina Sergiou – were found in a pool of blood in their bedroom and according to post-mortem findings the man was stabbed 25 to 30 times and his wife some 10 times.

The two victims died of haemorrhagic shock caused by multiple stab wounds caused by a sharp object. Each had a one defensive wound on their right hand where they had attempted to stop the attack.

The murder weapon has reportedly not been located yet.

The couple’s 14-year-old adopted son managed to flee, running to a neighbouring house, and said the perpetrators had forced entry into the house. He was reportedly told that no harm would come to him.

Media reports said that the boy told police that the perpetrators told him that they had killed his parents and that they were looking for money to steal. He reportedly said that they locked him in the semi-basement store of the house and that he managed to open the door and ran outside to seek help from neighbours.

Police later said on Wednesday there was no sign of forced entry into the building and it didn’t appear to be a robbery.

The boy’s statement is expected to shed more light on the case.

Police said they were not ruling out anything.

The couple was described by neighbours as ‘quiet’.

They had moved to their home in Zalongou street where they were found murdered, around eight years ago, neighbours said.

According to the daily Politis, the couple adopted their son in Russia in 2007 when he was three-years-old. The boy is reportedly staying with his paternal aunt.

Meanwhile, the personal data commissioner urged the media anew on Friday to refrain from publishing information targeting particular individuals before the authorities decided they were suspects.

Eleni Nicolaidou’s appeal comes a day after certain media outlets published information pertaining to the murder of a couple in Nicosia that they were later forced to withdraw.

The commissioner said those reports will be studied to determine whether they were in line with the basic principle of journalistic ethics.

Nicolaidou had issued a similar statement on Thursday.

“I understand that the mass media responded to the need or the public’s demand to be informed about this heinous crime, or even the eagerness to find and punish the perpetrator immediately,” the statement said. “The object of the statement was the protection of the child and not muzzling the mass media.”

Nicolaidou said some media complied immediately, others partially, and others, while showing an intention to comply at first, ended up publishing and reproducing information that did not serve journalistic interest properly.