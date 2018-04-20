EU countries granted protection status to 538,000 asylum seekers in 2017, Cyprus to 1,300

The 28 Member States of the European Union (EU) granted protection status to 538,000 asylum seekers in 2017, down by almost 25 per cent from 2016, according to Eurostat, the statistical service of the EU.

According to Eurostat, Cyprus granted protection status to 1,005 Syrians (78 per cent) to 75 Somalians (6 per cent) and 50 Iraqis (4 per cent).

In addition to these, the EU Member States received nearly 24,000 resettled refugees. The largest group of beneficiaries of protection status in the EU in 2017 remained citizens of Syria (175,800 persons, or 33 per cent of the total number of persons granted protection status in the EU Member States), followed by citizens of Afghanistan (100,700 or 19 per cent) and those of Iraq (64 300 or 12 per cent).

The number of decisions granting protection status to Syrian citizens has dropped since 2016 (when they accounted for a share of 57 per cent of all grants) however, they remained the largest group granted protection status in eighteen Member States in 2017. Of the 175,800 Syrian citizens granted protection status in the EU, more than 70 per cent received protection status in Germany (124,800).

In 2017, the highest number of persons granted protection status was registered in Germany (325,400), ahead of France (40,600), Italy (35 100), Austria (34 000) and Sweden (31,200). Out of all the persons who were granted protection status in 2017 in the EU, 271,600 persons were granted refugee status (50 per cent of all positive decisions), 189,000 were given subsidiary protection (35 per cent) and 77,500 authorisation to stay for humanitarian reasons (14 per cent). It should be noted that, while both refugee and subsidiary protection status are defined by EU law, humanitarian status is granted only on the basis of national legislation.

Cyprus gave 1,300 positive decisions on asylum applications (1,520 per 1 million inhabitants), 235 for refugee status and 1065 for subsidiary protection.

In 2017 more than 970,000 first instance decisions on asylum applications were made in the EU Member States and further 266,000 final decisions following an appeal. Decisions made at the first instance resulted in almost 443 000 persons being granted protection status, while a further 95,000 received protection status on appeal.

The rate of recognition, (the share of positive decisions in the total number of decisions), was 46 per cent for first instance decisions in the EU. For final decisions on appeal, the recognition rate was 36 per cent. The outcomes of decisions on asylum applications, and therefore the recognition rate, vary between countries of citizenship of asylum applicants. Among the twenty main citizenships of asylum applicants on which decisions were taken at first instance in 2017, recognition rates in the EU ranged from around 5 per cent for citizens of Albania to 94 per cent for Syria and 92 per cent for Eritrea.

The share of positive decisions in the total number of decisions in Cyprus was 51 per cent (1,245 out of 2,450). Another 55 positive decisions, or 15 per cent of total, came as a result of appeal (out of 355 petitions).