Get to know great symphonies

The Cyprus Symphony Orchestra (CySO) will give six communities and municipalities a chance to meet the symphony over a series of neighbourhood concerts in April and June. The performances aim to get as many people as possible involved in classical music, and will begin in Evrychou on Wednesday, in Klirou on Thursday and in Athienou on Friday.

After the enthusiastic response to the first presentation of the Symphony within the CySO neighbourhood concerts last February, CySO is now ready to do it all again and get even more people to discover the symphony, one of the most significant orchestral musical genres of classical music. Through samples of popular symphonies by the greatest composers of the genre, the orchestra will take the audience on a journey that spans 130 years.

The journey will still start with a performance of Haydn’s Symphony no. 101 in D major (The Clock): III. Menuetto. Considered as the father of the symphony, Haydn composed as many as 104 through which he established the formal and stylistic characteristics of the genre and thus laid a model upon which subsequent composers were to base and draw from for their own symphonies. The Clock symphony is one of 12 symphonies written by Haydn that were inspired by his times in London in 1791-92 and 1794.

Mozart will be up next with a performance of Symphony no. 41 in C major, K. 551 (Jupiter): IV. Molto Allegro. This is Mozart’s last symphony and is considered to be among his greatest. Good humour, vibrant energy and its unusually large scale for a classical period symphony are the qualities that perhaps have earned it the nickname Jupiter.

Then it will be on to Beethoven’s Symphony no. 8 in F major: I. Allegro vivace e con brio. The Eighth Symphony was composed in 1812 in only four months. The premiere took place in February 1814 at a concert where the Seventh Symphony was also performed. Beethoven conducted the orchestra despite his growing deafness at the time. The reception of his eighth symphony was not as enthusiastic as the composer must have expected as he considered his eighth to be much better than his seventh.

Schubert’s Symphony no. 6 in C major (Little): II will be performed next. The sixth symphony is known as Little Symphony in C in order to distinguish it from his ninth symphony, known as the Great Symphony in C. The slow movement, an Andante, is a masterful blend of melodic grace in the opening and closing sections, and highly articulated excitement in the middle developing section.

Completing the journey will be Prokofiev’s Symphony no. 1 in D major, op. 25 (Classical). Prokofiev started working on his first symphony in 1917, with the intention to create a piece based directly on the Viennese models supplied by Tcherepnin. It was warmly received both in Russia and abroad and is today one of the most frequently performed orchestral works by the composer.

Discover the Symphony

Live performance by the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra. April 25. Gymnasium-Lyceum of Solea Events Hall, Evrychou. 8pm. Tel: 22-463144

April 26. Community Council of Klirou, Events Hall. 8pm. Tel: 22-463144

April 27. Athienou Gymnasium Events Hall. 8pm. Tel: 22-463144