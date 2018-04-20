Going back to our party roots

For all party animals out there that have become a bit nostalgic for the local and very successful Nostalgia parties, have no fear the Nostalgia meets Versus party is almost here.

The party, which will take place tomorrow at Club Red in Nicosia at 10pm, is organised by Nostalgia Parties and Club Versus, who joining forces for the first time for the sake of good music and a good night out.

Those who remember what parties were like at Nicosia’s legendary club Versus will know that when we talk about a true dance party, we mean nothing less. The music will be provided by veteran DJ Manic Mike, who was resident DJ at Club Versus from 1998 to 2010, and who will lead a nostalgic trip with a carefully-picked selection of dance classics from the mid-90s and 00s. The opening set will be by DJ Marcos.

Speaking about tomorrow’s dance party, Manic Mike said “this will be a nice Versus reunion with old friends and clubbers and a chance to re-live old experiences. I am also excited to play some great dance classics which I used to play back in the late 90s and early 2000s.”

Nostalgia meets Versus

Dance party. April 21. Club Red, Nicosia. 10pm-3.30am. €7. Tel: 96-347007