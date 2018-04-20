Group of hunters to close Rizoelia roundabout on Sunday to press demands  

An organised group of hunters, with the support of the newly-established Movement of Cypriot Hunters, plans to close the highway at the Rizoelia roundabout at 7am on Sunday to press for demands anathema to EU regulations and the long-established Cyprus Hunting Federation

According to Phileleftheros, the group wants the money for the renewal of hunting licences to go to hunting clubs and not to the Game Fund. They are also demanding that the training of hunting dogs be allowed all around the country and not just in restricted areas during January and February, in restricted areas in March, April and May, which is the nesting season, and from June 1 every year, islandwide.

The group also wants to be able to hunt songbirds (ambelopoulia), with flopper guns and allowed to hunt turtle doves in April. They also demand that the fight against poaching be strengthened, corrupt officials removed from the game service and more action from police on the poisoning and theft of hunting dogs.

The demands contravene EU directives on the protection of wild birds. The Cyprus Hunting Federation has also distanced itself from the group and does not agree with them, reports said. It said: “What everyone should understand is that if the nesting areas are not protected, very simply, there will be no game”.