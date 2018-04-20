Group of hunters to close Rizoelia roundabout on Sunday to press demands  

April 20th, 2018 Cyprus 19 comments

Group of hunters to close Rizoelia roundabout on Sunday to press demands  

Photo: CNA

An organised group of hunters, with the support of the newly-established Movement of Cypriot Hunters, plans to close the highway at the Rizoelia roundabout at 7am on Sunday to press for demands anathema to EU regulations and the long-established Cyprus Hunting Federation

According to Phileleftheros, the group wants the money for the renewal of hunting licences to go to hunting clubs and not to the Game Fund. They are also demanding that the training of hunting dogs be allowed all around the country and not just in restricted areas during January and February, in restricted areas in March, April and May, which is the nesting season, and from June 1 every year, islandwide.

The group also wants to be able to hunt songbirds (ambelopoulia), with flopper guns and allowed to hunt turtle doves in April. They also demand that the fight against poaching be strengthened, corrupt officials removed from the game service and more action from police on the poisoning and theft of hunting dogs.

The demands contravene EU directives on the protection of wild birds. The Cyprus Hunting Federation has also distanced itself from the group and does not agree with them, reports said. It said: “What everyone should understand is that if the nesting areas are not protected, very simply, there will be no game”.

Print Friendly
  • Moss

    What do you call a gathering of hunters? Gaggle of morons, flock of retards, herd of pr#cks etc etc.

  • What is the law about disrupting the legitimate flow of traffic in Cyprus?

  • Veritas

    I wouldn’t call them hunters, but rather trigger happy red necks.
    This group, together with taxi drivers, are a segment of our society that haven’t developed the ability to move with time and understand common sense.

  • Eye on Cyprus

    I hate to admit that these ‘knuckle-draggers’ know something that I don’t. However! Someone! Please! WHAT is a ‘flopper gun?

    • athessalonian

      I think it is an alternate term of the “underwater spear-gun.”

      • Eye on Cyprus

        I thought so too but I couldn’t equate it with shooting song-birds. Surely a catapult would be better (but equally barbaric).

        • athessalonian

          Some may also refer to crossbows when using this term.

          • Eye on Cyprus

            Thanks! That would make sense (but still be barbaric). I’m guessing that they would still like to firstly immobilize the bird somehow; to make the target easy.

            • athessalonian

              I am not and never have been a hunter. Yet I must admit to being one who enjoys fishing. Sadly in both cases creatures do perish in cruel ways…

    • SuzieQ

      I think it’s a typo. It should be floppy gun.

      • athessalonian

        What is a “floppy gun?”

    • Alex Roussounis

      They mean flobert ( . 410 shotgun or similar)

  • tony2times

    Just arrest them

  • Paralimni

    Hunters what a joke where is the hunting you just shoot at anything that moves
    Buy a chicken 10 euros ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)

  • CM reader

    It is their democratic right to protest but they have no right to inconvenience everybody else in the process on a Sunday!

  • John Henry

    The problem is that the Movement of Cypriot Hunters’ fathers are also their Uncles and additionally some of their sisters are also their mothers.

  • A is B

    Highway obstruction, if they dont move on arrest them all, simple.

  • Douglas

    Big wish list,wonder what will be approved 🙂

    • A is B

      In Cyprus, all of it.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close