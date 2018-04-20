Isolated rains expected Friday afternoon

Isolated rains are expected on Friday, and the possibility of storms has not been ruled out by the Met office, while temperatures inland will be four degrees lower than Thursday, rising to 28C.

On the south and east coasts the top temperatures will be around 25C and in other coastal areas 21C. The highest temperature in the mountains is forecast to be 17C.

In the morning some high clouds will form and by the afternoon we will see more cloudy skies.

Clear weather will be back by evening when temperatures will drop to 13C in most areas and 9C in the Troodos region.

On Saturday, there is another chance of rain and it will be a little cooler.

On Sunday and Monday, the weather will be mostly clear. Temperatures will gradually rise, especially on the central plain and in the mountains.

Dust levels are moderate around the island, slightly higher than on other days this week.