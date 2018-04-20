Man allegedly stole 43 drain covers

Police on Thursday arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with the theft of 43 metal covers from drains in Nicosia worth €3,300 in total.

The theft was carried out on April 17. The suspect is being detained pending further investigations.

 

  • Was he still in possession of them? Or has he already exchanged them for cash at a Metal recycling depot? If so which Depot accepted them without question?

    • divadi bear

      The receiver who bought them must be arrested too. Be careful when you step off the pavement on to the road !!

