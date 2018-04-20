Man allegedly stole 43 drain covers

Police on Thursday arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with the theft of 43 metal covers from drains in Nicosia worth €3,300 in total.
The theft was carried out on April 17. The suspect is being detained pending further investigations.
By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.