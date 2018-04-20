Much ado about a cinematic experience

Friday is traditionally a day to go to the cinema, and tonight K Cineplex in Nicosia, Limassol, Larnaca and Paphos will offer much more than just an evening at the movies, it will offer a peak into the Globe theatre in London, with lots of laughs and folly.

The man who will provide these laughs will be the Bard himself, William Shakespeare and the play being screened is Much Ado About Nothing. The comedy, which is said to be perfect introduction to Shakespeare for families, was written in 1598 to 1599, in the middle of the Bard’s career. Over 400 years later and the comedy is still amusing… and after a long week, we probably deserve some amusement.

This performance stars Eve Best, Charles Edwards and Joseph Marcell and features music by Stephen Warbeck. Captured live from London, Much Ado About Nothing has the packed house hanging on every word, while waiting for the next punch line.

The comedy, according to the Globe’s website “follows the turbulent romances between Hero and Claudio and Beatrice and Benedict, this exploration of what loyalty, chivalry and true love really mean empowers young people to challenge their own perceptions of relationships.”

Not only is it of great entertainment value, but it is also a great date, cinema experience or a chance to teach younger people about what love is all about.

Much Ado About Nothing

Screening of the performance of the play at the Globe theatre. April 20. K Cineplex Nicosia, Limassol, Larnaca and Paphos. 7.30pm. €8/10. Tel: 77-778383