No statements after Turkish foreign minister visit to north

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was in the north on Friday for a round of meetings that ended around 5pm with no public statements, according to the Cyprus News Agency.

Cavusoglu met with the Turkish Cypriot political leadership for around two hours and only tweeted afterwards that they had assessed the current situation and ‘we will continue our consultations in the next period’.

Prior to meeting the political parties, Cavusoglu had a one-on-one meeting with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci. He is due to leave the north on Saturday.