The Nicosia – Larnaca motorway, which was closed temporarily to traffic on Friday lunchtime after a fertiliser truck hit the central reservation near the Rizoelia roundabout, has been opened again.

Nobody was seriously injured in the accident but the truck’s cargo of fertiliser spilled into traffic lanes when the accident occurred around noon. According to authorities, it appears the truck careered off the road because of a burst tyre.

Two lanes had to be closed until the area was cleaned up.