Smuggler caught at Nicosia crossing

Customs officers on Friday seized a quantity of pesticide, trainers, and sexual aids, which a Greek Cypriot man tried to smuggle from the north through the Ayios Dhometios crossing in Nicosia.

During a routine check of the man’s vehicle, officers found 10 litres of pesticide, five pairs of trainers, and 35 100mg packages of sexual aids whose distribution is banned in the Republic.

Customs said it was not the first time the man had been caught for similar offences.

Officers seized the products and his vehicle and fined him €500. He paid an additional €500 to get his car back.