Smuggler caught at Nicosia crossing

April 20th, 2018 Crime, Cyprus 11 comments

The Ayios Dhometios crossing in Nicosia

Customs officers on Friday seized a quantity of pesticide, trainers, and sexual aids, which a Greek Cypriot man tried to smuggle from the north through the Ayios Dhometios crossing in Nicosia.

During a routine check of the man’s vehicle, officers found 10 litres of pesticide, five pairs of trainers, and 35 100mg packages of sexual aids whose distribution is banned in the Republic.

Customs said it was not the first time the man had been caught for similar offences.

Officers seized the products and his vehicle and fined him €500. He paid an additional €500 to get his car back.

  • Eye on Cyprus

    Could the sex aids be for the hunters who are afflicted with ‘flopper guns’?

    • A is B

      They go off to soon and shoot blanks.

      • Eye on Cyprus

        Mostly hand-held.

  • SuzieQ

    It’s not the first time he’s been caught, but it ought to be his last.

    • MP

      Not with a pathetic 500 euro find it won’t be! Smuggling, possession of illegal, potentially dangerous, substances with intent to distribute, and he gets a slap on the wrist lol.

  • Gold51

    Shiny red trnc Flag in the Republic of Cyprus.!
    And the breaking news is ……..
    A Greek Cyoriot got caught smuggling sex aids from the Turkish occupied north. WHAT A RESULT!!

    • Philippos

      Its not very patriotic to announce that there is a market for sex aids in The Republic, in quantity and that we have to import them from North Cyprus, so they can be covertly sold. They are clearly not needed in KKTC, but they are demanded here! Was the arrest made for reasons other than jealousy? Are sex aids really illegal in The Republic? If so, with this news, parliament should debate the issue ahead of any debates on changing the Foreclosure Law or Selling shares in CoOp and make them legal because they are obviously sorely needed.

  • Keith Woolsgrove

    Lock him up

  • almostbroke

    It’s the sexual aids seized would cause the most damage . Now what was that ‘patriot ‘ doing in the North ? When it comes to profit the border is ignored !

    • Anton

      It works both ways.Supply and demand.Oh that also goes for patriotism..

    • A is B

      Wonder if was allowed to keep his sex aids…………….

