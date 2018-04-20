Taking understanding of technology further a field

If you think the idea of being part of a new hybrid art experience sounds intriguing, then the lecture and workshop entitled DIWO – Artists Organise (on the blockchain) on April 28 at NeMe Arts Centre in Limassol is surely something you will be interested in.

This lecture, followed by the workshop, will bring a critical lens to blockchain technologies and cultures, informed by DIWO and decentralised artistic practices. It will address contemporary debates on the affordances of blockchain technologies (a public digital ledger that is used to record transactions across many computers) in relation to sustainability, alternative economies and terms of engagement specifically as they relate to culture. Marc Garrett and Ruth Catlow will lead the day’s activities. They are both connected to Furtherfield, an artist led organisation for labs, debates and exhibitions around critical questions in arts, technology and society. Its aim it to connect people to new ideas, critical thinking and imaginative possibilities for art, technology and the world around us.

According to the people behind Furtherfield, the blockchain is ten years old and is surrounded with a hype hardly seen since the arrival of the web. “We’d like to see more variety in the imaginaries that underpin blockchains and the backgrounds of the people involved, because technologies develop to reflect the values, outlooks and interests of those that build them, and affect the lives of us all”.

During the hands-on workshop, the participants will get to test a paper-based prototype blockchain arts platform to explore how blockchain technologies might foster new economies for critical and socially engaged arts across local communities and international networks of practice.

The lecture and discussion will take place from 3.30pm until 4.45pm and there will be a snacks and drinks break from 4.45pm to 5.15pm, when the workshop will take place. The workshop will accept 25 participants, so if you are interesting in this free workshop and lecture call NeMe on 25-372675 to reserve your place.

Ruth Catlow and Marc Garrett are both artists, theorists and curators working with emancipatory network cultures, practices and poetics. They are co-directors of Furtherfield which they co-founded in 1996. They are co-editors of Artists Re:thinking the Blockchain (2017) and co-curators of the Art Data Money programme.

DIWO- Artists Organise (on the blockchain)

Lecture and workshop by Ruth Catlow and Marc Garrett. April 28. NeME Arts Centre, Corner of Ellados and Enoseos Street, 3041 Limassol. 3.30pm. Free. Tel: 25-372675