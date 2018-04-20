Three investors interested in co-op bank

April 20th, 2018 Business, Cyprus, featured 7 comments

The HQ of the Co-operative Central Bank

Three investors are interested in the co-op bank, as the procedure to dispose of the state-controlled lender enters its final stretch, it was reported on Friday.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, by Monday April 23 the co-op bank is expected to wrap up presentations to prospective investors and any binding offers will be submitted by Monday, April 30.

Bank officials did not, however, rule out further consultations next week.

On March 19 the Cooperative Central Bank launched a tender for expression of interest offering two options – acquiring a controlling stake in the bank’s share capital, currently owned by the state, or acquiring assets and liabilities.

Two of the three potential investors are examining both options, the agency said, while the third is exclusively interested in the second.

Only Hellenic Bank has officially confirmed it is participating in the procedure. Any proposal would have to be approved by the EU’s Single Supervisory Mechanism, which oversees the co-op bank.

The state nationalised the co-op banks in 2013 through a €1.7 billion injection. Earlier this month it was forced to deposit €2.5bn in a bid to boost confidence amid rumours that sparked a run on the lender.

  • Mist

    Who has enough clout to get a change in the law on repossessions? Mr Blings Bank?

  • Eye on Cyprus

    If I buy the bank; can I lend myself the depositors’ money?

    • Bilbo Bawbag

      Only if you promise not to pay it back

      • Eye on Cyprus

        My word is my bond. Incidentally, would you like to buy some bonds?

    • That’s what Andreas Vgenopoulos, Chairman of Laiki Bank, did. He “lent” the depositors’ money to his cronies, so that they would buy shares in his Marfin Investment Group on his behalf. When the shares went up in price, his cronies would sell them, pay back the “loans” and all parties would make a profit. That, in effect, is what all banks do with depositors’ money: gamble with it. In the case of Laiki Bank, the depositors had to pay Vgenopoulos’s gambling debts after he gambled away their cash. He bought Olympic Airlines and Panaithinakos Football Club with his depositors’ cash. Eventually the price of MIG shares collapsed and depositors’ were left holding about €5 billion worth of toilet paper.

  • kimberworth

    The names are Shemp,Larry &Mo,alias the 3 stooges

    • SuzieQ

      They need to inspect the account books very carefully!

