European Greens share Cyprus’ concerns over Turkish nuclear plant

The European Greens share Cyprus’ concerns over construction of the nuclear plant Akkuyu in Turkey, party member and Belgian MP Evelyne Huytebroek said on Saturday.

Huytebroek, who is currently visiting Cyprus, said the construction of nuclear plants knows no borders. Following her meeting with House President Demetris Syllouris and Green Party leader Giorgos Perdikis, Huytebroek compared Belgium to Cyprus saying that construction of plants in France concerns Brussels in the same way Akkuyu’s construction concerns Nicosia.

“This is an area, where we want to show our support to our Green friends and all the people in Cyprus,” Huytebroek said.

The Belgian MP added that it is important for the European community to show support and solidarity while there are many questions regarding the future of Europe.

“We Greens, are sure that we cannot build a strong, a better Europe if we are not all together, from Cyprus to Belgium, from Spain to Sweden,” said Huytebroek, who will be attending the 11th Cyprus Green Party Conference on Sunday.

For his part, the Cyprus Green Party leader said that the European presence was important in highlighting their alignment. Perdikis added that Huytebroek will be informed further on the environmental issues facing the island at the conference on Sunday, as well as on Cyprus issues and the economy of the island.

Earlier in April, Turkey’s state-run atomic agency TAEK granted Russia’s Rosatom a license to begin construction of the first unit of the nuclear plant, sparking criticism from the Cypriot government.

“Unfortunately, Turkey has not taken into account the serious reservations expressed by many, or the call from the European Parliament to terminate the construction plans, since the area is seismologically sensitive,” said government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou.

Prodromou had also said that Turkey did not take into account last year’s EU progress report, which stated that Ankara would consult with the governments of neighbouring countries Greece and Cyprus.

“With such actions, Turkey is creating, in yet another way, the unstable conditions and potential dangers, while seemingly ignoring obligations arising from its relationship with the EU, and the need for good neighbourly relations,” Prodromou said.

According to a report by Cyprus Institute researchers in collaboration with scientists from the Max Planck Institute in Germany, the emissions from Akkuyu, ‘show that the risk for surface-level concentration, deposition and human dose in the Eastern Mediterranean region is relatively large due to the prevailing northwesterly winds that affect the island.’

The radioisotopes expected to be emitted, which are expected to affect the city of Mersin in Turkey, are also expected to reach Nicosia, and to be at a comparable level, according to the report.