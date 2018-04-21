Father and son arrested after police find drugs in their home

April 21st, 2018 Crime, Cyprus 1 comments

Father and son arrested after police find drugs in their home

A father and son in Limassol were remanded in police custody for six days after police discovered 343 grams of cannabis in their home on Friday night, police said on Saturday.

According to the authorities the police drug squad (Ykan) received information that there were drugs at the home of the 19-year-old and 45-year-old. During their investigations police found 25g of cannabis in the home, while on the veranda outside they discovered 318g of the drug. They also seized a bag containing a scale with traces of cannabis and 115 euros.

On the pavement in front of the house and in the back garden police found two stolen motorcycles without license plates. One was taken on November 17 2017, while the other was stolen on March 29, 2018.

The two suspects were arrested and they appeared in Limassol District Court on Saturday morning. Police are investigating charges of possession of an illegal substance with intent to sell to others, and a robbery charge.

 

Print Friendly
  • A is B

    Why dont they just legalise the stuff.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close