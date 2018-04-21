Father and son arrested after police find drugs in their home

A father and son in Limassol were remanded in police custody for six days after police discovered 343 grams of cannabis in their home on Friday night, police said on Saturday.

According to the authorities the police drug squad (Ykan) received information that there were drugs at the home of the 19-year-old and 45-year-old. During their investigations police found 25g of cannabis in the home, while on the veranda outside they discovered 318g of the drug. They also seized a bag containing a scale with traces of cannabis and 115 euros.

On the pavement in front of the house and in the back garden police found two stolen motorcycles without license plates. One was taken on November 17 2017, while the other was stolen on March 29, 2018.

The two suspects were arrested and they appeared in Limassol District Court on Saturday morning. Police are investigating charges of possession of an illegal substance with intent to sell to others, and a robbery charge.