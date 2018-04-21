Four injured in two car accidents in Paphos

Four people were seriously injured in two separate car accidents in Paphos on Friday night, police said on Saturday.

In the first incident, a 24-year-old Turkish Cypriot man driving with his mother, 42, entered the wrong lane and hit the car of a 67-year-old British woman driving with a 71-year-old woman.

The man and two older women were injured in the crash and immediately taken to Paphos general hospital.

The 71-year-old woman had broken ribs on both sides and fractures to her sternum. She was taken for surgery.

The 67-year-old had abrasions to her chest and was released after minor treatment. The 24-year-old driver of the other car was also slightly injured and released after treatment.

An alcohol test on the 24-year-old was positive, showing 52mg of alcohol instead of the legal 22mg. The man is expected to be charged in writing for causing an accident under the influence of alcohol, and then released.

In the second incident an 18-year-old Russian woman driving with her 21-year-old Ukrainian friend is believed to have lost control of her vehicle at approximately 1am and hit two trees. The Ukrainian woman was seriously injured in the accident and immediately taken to Paphos general hospital. She sustained fractures to her left clavicle and shoulder and was kept for monitoring in the hospital’s surgical wing.

Police conducted an alcohol test on the 18-year-old and the results were negative.

Police are continuing to investigate the two accidents.