A new artistic narrative starts

The local art scene will be richer today after the opening of the solo exhibition A Painting on Separation by Apostolos Georgiou at The Island Club in Limassol.

This exhibition is created around a single work by Georgiou, its history of repetition and a story on separation. Following the completion of the painting Untitled in 2012 and fascinated by the peculiar physiology of the represented headless figure, the artist decided to keep it for himself. A few years later, however, he decided he must part with it but before this happened he made a copy, and then a second copy and then more. Now, six years later, the artist will revisit this series of reiterations with a new drawing inviting the potential for a new narrative to begin.

Georgiou began studying architecture at the University of Applied Arts of Vienna in 1971 and in 1973 decided to switch to painting. He graduated from the Academy of Beaux Arts in Florence in 1975. After spending two decades working on the island of Skopelos he relocated to Athens where he lives and works today. Georgiou has exhibited extensively in Greece and abroad and his work is included in many public and private collections worldwide.

A Painting on Separation

Solo exhibition by Apostolos Georgiou. Opens April 21 at 11am-2pm until June 9. The Island Club, Limassol. Tuesday-Saturday: 11am-6pm. Tel: 25-252010