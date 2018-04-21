Omonia seek first win since February

Omonia and AEL meet at the GSP with neither side seeming capable of improving their current positions

There is little, if any interest in Saturday’s three games in the Cyprus football championship in the seventh round of the playoffs.

The two teams at the tail end of the top group, Omonia and AEL, meet at the GSP with neither side seeming capable of improving their current positions.

However, Omonia may have an added incentive to get the three points as they remain winless since mid-February.

In the bottom group, Nea Salamina face group leaders Doxa Katokopias while Ermis Aradippou are at home to Pafos FC.

Omonia v AEL (6pm), Nea Salamina v Doxa (6pm), Ermis Aradippou v Pafos FC (7pm)

