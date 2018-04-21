Rondon completes Albion comeback to grab point against Liverpool

Salomon Rondon completed a remarkable West Bromwich Albion comeback from two goals down as Darren Moore’s battling side drew 2-2 with Liverpool to continue their desperate scrap for Premier League survival on Saturday.

The game appeared beyond West Brom after Danny Ings and Mo Salah gave the visitors a comfortable lead. Ings scored after four minutes with his first Premier League goal since October 2015 and Salah notched up his 31st of the season with a well-taken second-half goal.

But caretaker manager Moore has injected resilience into Albion and Jake Livermore gave them hope with a scrambled goal from a corner after 79 minutes.

As Liverpool struggled to hold on, Chris Brunt delivered a perfect free kick into the area for Rondon to head home but the draw probably just delays the inevitable for bottom-of-the-table Albion who remain eight points off survival with three games to play.