Second post-mortem expected on couple murdered in Strovolos

A second post-mortem is expected to be performed on the couple found dead at their home in Strovolos on Thursday, police said on Saturday.

According to police, the examination is expected to be conducted by pathologist Chara Spiliopoulou, who arrived from Greece on Saturday, and state-pathologist Eleni Antoniou. The family of the couple has also requested that Cypriot private pathologist Marios Matsakis be present during the examination.

Police said that Spilipoulou will also be conducting a second examination of the scene of the crime.

The post-mortem on the couple is expected to be conducted on Saturday afternoon.

Teacher Giorgos Hadjigeorgiou, 60, and his 59-year-old wife, Dina Sergiou, who worked for the Central Bank, were found in a pool of blood in their bedroom at around 1:30am, stabbed multiple times apparently while they slept.

An initial post-mortem found that Hadjigeorgiou had been stabbed 25 to 30 times while his wife suffered around 10 blows. They both had one defensive wound each on their right arms.

Police have yet to recover the murder weapon. On Friday, officers with dogs and metal detectors searched the area around the detached two-storey home.

Police spokesman Andreas Angelides said the searches came up empty.

Investigators have also collected footage from all the available security cameras in the area in a bid to find clues that will lead to the perpetrator or perpetrators.

Police believe the couple’s adopted son, 15, could be the key in breaking the case. The boy had not been questioned by police by early Friday afternoon.

The boy managed to flee, running to a neighbouring house. He claimed the perpetrators had forced entry into the house and told him they would not harm him.

Reports said they had locked him in a basement storage room but that he managed to open the door and ran outside to seek help from neighbours.

Police later said there was no sign of forced entry into the building and it didn’t appear to be a robbery.