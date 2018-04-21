The stories music tells

A number of musicians will present stories of string instruments with a video presentation tomorrow at Technopolis 20 Cultural Centre in Paphos.

The concert, under the name L’estro Armonico, will be presented by the Childrens Musical Society of Paphos and feature Andreas Constantinou (violin), Nikolas Efthymiou (viola), Doros Zesimos (cello), Christo Ovcharov (double bass) and Natalia Lezedova (piano). Together these musicians will present works by Mozart, Kreisler, Stamitz, Schubert and Saint-Saens. There will also be a solo of each instrument and a fragment from Schubert’s piano quintet. The narrative and performance will be accompanied by a video presentation. The Paphos Children’s Musical Society family concerts give the opportunity to children to learn about the different families of the musical instruments of the symphony orchestra, the history of their origin and the peculiarities of each specific instrument.

Constantinou studied violin at the Tchaikovsky State Conservatory in Moscow. He is a founder member of the Cyprus State Orchestra and he is currently working in secondary schools in Limassol. He is constantly invited to competitions and festivals as the chairman of the jury in Cyprus and Serbia, and has conducted master classes.

Efthymiou started studying the violin at the age of 14. He then went on to study in Germany. In 2007 he formed the experimental Ensemble Casual, which seeks to bridge several music periods and styles ranging from Baroque to Tango and Jazz.

Zesimos is a graduate from the National State Academy of Music Pancho Vladigerov in Sofia. He is currently teaching at the Music Workshop of the Cyprus Youth Symphony Orchestra and at the government Music Schools all over Cyprus.

Ovcharov graduated from the double bass performer classes of The National Music School (2007) and the National Music Academy (2011) in Sofia and then went on to study in Mannheim, Germany. He is currently undergoing his PhD studies in historic music from a performer’s perspective.

Lezedova is a graduate of the Musical Faculty of the State Pedagogical University of Russia. She is a laureate of five international competitions and recently she has arranged many concerts in Cyprus, most of them for charity, collaborating with musicians from Russia, Cyprus, Italy, France, Germany and the UK.

Live performance presented by the Children Musical Society of Paphos. April 22. Technopolis 20 Cultural Centre, Paphos. 4pm. €7/12. Tel: 70-002420