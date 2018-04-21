World Cup – Italy 1934

Despite their role as hosts, Italy were still required to qualify, the first and only time the host nation was not granted automatic qualification

Uruguay, the champions from 1930, still upset about the poor European attendance at their World Cup four years earlier, boycotted the event. As a result, the 1934 World Cup is the only one in which the reigning champions did not participate.

Bolivia and Paraguay were also absent, allowing Argentina and Brazil to progress to the finals without having to play any qualifying matches.

The British Home Nations, in a period of self-imposed exile from FIFA, also refused to participate, even though FIFA had offered England and Scotland direct entry to the tournament without qualification. Football Association committee member Charles Sutcliffe called the tournament “a joke.”

Egypt became the first African team to compete, but lost to Hungary in the first round.

Italy became the second World Cup champions and the first European team to win, beating Czechoslovakia 2–1 in the final.

For the only time in World Cup history, the last eight consisted entirely of European teams -Austria, Czechoslovakia, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland.

All four non-European teams who made the journey to Italy were eliminated after just one match.

In the quarter-finals, the first replayed match in World Cup history took place, when Italy and Spain drew 1–1 after extra time. Italy won the replay 1–0, their play so physical that at least three Spaniards had to depart the field with injuries.

