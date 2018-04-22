Back to the future of 1960

By Alper Ali Riza

In the beginning, in 1960, the treaty of establishment created a republic of two communities in Cyprus, and the treaty of guarantee was designed to ensure she did not unite with any country or disunite internally while the constitution made provision for joint sovereignty and power sharing which Cyprus undertook by international treaty to respect.

All these undertakings and agreements as well as the constitution have been more honoured in the breach than in the observance by all parties except Britain.

The Greek Cypriots have excluded Turkish Cypriot participation in the government of Cyprus since 1963. Twenty years later, in 1983, the Turkish Cypriots set up an illegal state in northern Cyprus. In 1974 Greece attempted union with another country, and Turkey is unlawfully occupying northern Cyprus since the end of 1974.

The Turkish Cypriots are caught between the devil and the deep blue sea, and where the deep blue sea is Turkey under the present regime and the devil is the Greek Cypriot community – metaphorically speaking of course – I would choose the devil every time.

Mustafa Akinci is absolutely correct in his assessment after his last supper with Nicos Anastasiades that the talks around the federal model discussed at Crans-Montana are dead and buried and Anastasiades is being disingenuous in pretending otherwise – alas it is a characteristic of Cypriots to carry on regardless of reality.

But given my choice of the devil, an alternative way forward leads me back to the future. In other words, the 1960 constitution as it was supposed to function. Back to the future sounds an oxymoron but it makes sense if, like in the film, you think of Cyprus as a time travel machine that went back in time and now needs to return to the way things were in 1960. For as the rest of the western world moved forward and became anti-war and anti-discrimination – exemplified in John Lennon’s memorable songs like ‘Give Peace a Chance’ and ‘Imagine’ – Cyprus went back in time to the pre-war nationalisms that ravaged Europe and the world.

Experience shows that the best reforms are those that evolve incrementally rather than radical changes that disturb the natural conservatism of people. Reforms are best done piecemeal, sometimes to accommodate unresolved problems, sometimes to deal with problems that were not anticipated and at others to deal with unexpected difficulties that need sorting without altering the fundamentals of the constitution.

But to return to the future as it was in 1960 it is first necessary to recap on how we got there. Britain owned the island of Cyprus, previously having obtained it from Turkey by the treaty of Lausanne in 1923. On independence in 1960 Britain handed over the territory of the island to the republic except for two sovereign base areas that remained under British sovereignty for use as military bases.

The British are not authorised to populate or colonise or otherwise use the bases to compete with the republic – for example to claim their own free standing exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

The rest of the territory handed over by Britain became the territory of the republic. The state of Cyprus is a legal person and is a subject in international law. It is represented by the government of the republic. Under the treaty of establishment the rights and benefits enjoyed by the government of the UK in colonial times in virtue of their application to the territory of Cyprus were transferred to the government of the republic, as were all obligations and responsibilities.

By the treaty of guarantee between Britain, Greece and Turkey and the republic of Cyprus, the republic undertook to respect its own constitution in international law. The treaty is registered with the UN and the obligation of Cyprus to respect her own constitution can be invoked at the UN.

Cyprus also undertook not to promote union with Greece or the partition of the two communities. The undertaking by Cyprus not to promote union or partition and to respect her constitution was what the guarantor powers guaranteed. Turkey did not, as is commonly thought, guarantee the security of the Turkish Cypriot community, but its participation conjointly in the government of Cyprus.

Britain was included as a guarantor power primarily to ensure her sovereignty over the bases was assured. As for Greece and Turkey, it was felt they had power and influence over the two communities and it was hoped they would prevail over the Cypriots not to stray from the constitution – a forlorn hope.

The government of the republic is the only recognised government internationally, but the issue is not free of difficulty since the participation of the Turkish Cypriot is essential. Put another way, if the republic were to reconstitute itself as an exclusively Greek Cypriot state, it would not be the republic created by the treaty of establishment, and it would not be the successor state of the republic either. It would be a completely new state.

Cyprus is under an obligation in international law to respect her constitution. Hitherto she invoked the difficult principle of necessity to justify governing without Turkish Cypriot participation. This is lawful because at present it is necessary owing to the exigencies of the situation after the Turkish Cypriot leadership decided to declare a separate state in northern Cyprus. But if it were done by the Greek Cypriots deliberately to operate the constitution without Turkish Cypriot participation it would be unlawful if the Turkish Cypriot community were no longer represented by the ‘Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus’.

The exigencies that have excluded Turkish Cypriot participation have changed over the years. At present it is impossible to think of any legal argument in support of the participation of the Turkish Cypriot community in the government of the republic because of the illegal status of the ‘TRNC’ that represents the Turkish Cypriot community, albeit there was never a referendum vote in favour of breaking away from the republic.

But an opportunity has now arisen on account of the discovery of hydrocarbon wealth in Cyprus’ EEZ. There is no legal mechanism that enables the ‘TRNC’ to participate in the decision making concerned with the exercise of Cyprus’ sovereignty over her EEZ. If the Turkish Cypriot community wishes to participate as a joint stakeholder of the sovereignty of the republic, it has to go back to the future and reclaim her constitutional rights under the 1960 constitution.

In international and constitutional law, it is a precondition for participating in the exercise of Cyprus’ sovereign power in her EEZ under the 1960 constitution for the Turkish Cypriot community to agree in principle to give up its attempt to break away from the republic and for Turkey to begin the process of reestablishing the state of affairs established by the constitution of Cyprus in accordance with her treaty obligation to do so under the treaty of guarantee.

So it is back to the future – and about time too! The 1960 constitution was never given a chance. Obviously there would need to be territorial and property adjustments to cater for developments that are irreversible, but this should be done by the government that operates as it was supposed to under the constitution with temporary transitional provisions if required.

The Cyprus problem was solved in 1960. 1974 was an aberration that needs to be addressed by both communities working under one constitutional roof. All that needs to happen is for the rule of law under the 1960 constitution to be observed rather than foreign or sectarian interests to prevail.

The answer has been staring us in the face but we could not see it because we were blinded by old fashioned nationalism.

Alper Ali Riza is a queen’s counsel in the UK and a part time judge