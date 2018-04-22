Cyprus’ pig farms almost cover local demand in pork meat

The 65 swine farms operating in Cyprus are able to cover over 90 per cent of Cyprus’ needs in pork meat, said Agriculture Minister Costas Kadis, citing data of the Department of Agriculture.

The minister was addressing on Saturday the 2nd Scientific Conference on Pig farming in Limassol, organised by professional associations, members of the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Pig farming comprises a very dynamic sector of Cyprus’ agriculture, Kadis said, stressing that strengthening and supporting this sector was a matter of priority.

He added that the industry faces a very competitive environment, with many challenges and that his ministry is working toward meeting these challenges and improving the competitiveness of the agricultural sector.

He also said that pork is the first choice in meat and meat products among Cypriot consumers.

Among the various challenges the industry is facing, Kadis said, is increased feed costs, energy costs, environmental restrictions and other problems. These challenges, he said, have been identified and the agriculture ministry is trying hard to meet them.