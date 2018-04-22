Cyprus’ pig farms almost cover local demand in pork meat

April 22nd, 2018 Cyprus 5 comments

The 65 swine farms operating in Cyprus are able to cover over 90 per cent of Cyprus’ needs in pork meat, said Agriculture Minister Costas Kadis, citing data of the Department of Agriculture.

The minister was addressing on Saturday the 2nd Scientific Conference on Pig farming in Limassol, organised by professional associations, members of the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Pig farming comprises a very dynamic sector of Cyprus’ agriculture, Kadis said, stressing that strengthening and supporting this sector was a matter of priority.

He added that the industry faces a very competitive environment, with many challenges and that his ministry is working toward meeting these challenges and improving the competitiveness of the agricultural sector.
He also said that pork is the first choice in meat and meat products among Cypriot consumers.

Among the various challenges the industry is facing, Kadis said, is increased feed costs, energy costs, environmental restrictions and other problems. These challenges, he said, have been identified and the agriculture ministry is trying hard  to meet them.

  • Veritas

    The Minister of Agriculture didn’t address the not so flattering fact that Cyprus and its farmers are using the highest amount of antibiotics, within the EU, in its pork industry. The level is dangerously high and consumers in Cyprus should reduce their intake of pork meat drastically, especially the young generation.

    • Ingrian Observer

      Thanks for letting us know. What about Cyprus lamb? Is it the same? Or is it safer to buy Greek lamb?

      • A is B

        A GC friend of mine who is a vet said that she wouldn’t eat Cypriot pork or beef because of what they feed them, excess anti biotic and how they are kept and treated. Lambs and goats appear to be looked after a bit better, I must admit I eat Cypriot lamb and its tastes good.

  • Ingrian Observer

    There is a market for Cyprus pork in TRNC. A lot of Ukrainians, Muscovites, and Brits eat pork and buy it through middlemen. If pig farmers could legally export it to the North this would help, but it is unlikely that Turkish Cypriot authorities would be happy about this.

  • almostbroke

    Nothing a ‘farmer ‘ pig or otherwise likes more than the chance of a fat subsidy cheque from the government or the E U and not have to earn it irrespective of country !

