Human rights violations in the Republic include instances of corruption and societal violence against minority groups, US State Department’s report says

The most significant human rights issues observed in Cyprus last year included instances of corruption and societal violence against members of minority ethnic and national groups, said the State Department’s Country Report on Human Rights Practices for 2017.

According to the report released this week, the government investigated and prosecuted officials who committed human rights abuses, while there were no reports of impunity during the year.

There were reports, however, that police engaged in abusive tactics and degrading treatment of suspects. Members of ethnic and racial minorities were more likely to be subjected to such treatment, the report said.

It also noted that during the year, the ombudsperson, who also acts as the country’s national preventive mechanism under the Optional Protocol to the UN Convention against Torture, received “a small number” of complaints of mistreatment and discriminatory and degrading behaviour, including complaints of verbal, physical, and sexual abuse, from inmates in the Central Prison and in detention centres.

Prison and detention centre conditions, including detention centres for asylum seekers and undocumented migrants pending deportation, did not sufficiently meet international standards, and prison overcrowding was a problem, it added.

Overcrowding, the report said, continued to be a problem for the male wing of Nicosia Central Prison, but to a lesser extent than in previous years.

During the year, it said, the ombudsperson reported a further reduction in the number of migrant detainees in detention centres as a result of a policy instituted in 2015 to transfer them to the Mennoyia Detention Centre within 48 hours. Detention centres however, do not have facilities for religious observance, according to the report.

On freedom of movement, the report said that the government “did not restrict Greek Cypriots from traveling to the area administered by Turkish Cypriots”, but advised against spending the night at Greek Cypriot properties occupied by Turkish Cypriots or Turks, gambling in the north, or buying or developing property there.

The report said that the Cypriot government generally investigated and prosecuted cases of corruption following “numerous reports”.

“The law provides criminal penalties for corruption by officials, which vary depending on the charges, and the government generally implemented the laws effectively,” it said.

According to the report, there were reports of violence against women, including spousal abuse, adding that the number of cases reportedly increased in recent years.

It also recorded problems facing persons with disabilities “included access to natural and constructed environments, transportation, information, and communications”.

The report also mentions incidents of violence against Turkish Cypriots. Although legally considered one of the two main communities of Cyprus, the report said, Turkish Cypriots constituted a relatively small proportion of the population in the government-controlled areas and experienced discrimination. It said that there were incidents of violence against Turkish Cypriots as well as some incidents of verbal abuse or discrimination against non-Greek Cypriots.

As regards lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex (LGBTI) individuals, it said that they faced “significant societal discrimination”. As a result, it said, many LGBTI persons were not open about their sexual orientation or gender identity, nor did they report homophobic violence or discrimination. There were reports of employment discrimination against LGBTI applicants, it said.

The report also said that even though the law in Cyprus prohibits all forms of forced or compulsory labour, the phenomenon exists. It said that the government did not effectively enforce the law and that forced labour occurred primarily in the agriculture sector.

“Foreign migrant workers, children, and asylum seekers were particularly vulnerable. Employers forced foreign workers, primarily from Eastern Europe and East and South Asia, to work up to 15 hours a day, seven days a week, for very low wages and in unsuitable living conditions. In 2016 police identified two victims of labour trafficking. Employers often retained a portion of foreign workers’ salaries as payment for accommodations,” it said.

As regards the north, the report said that the most significant human rights issues included corruption and cronyism in the executive and legislative branches; and trafficking in persons for commercial sexual exploitation and forced labour.

“Authorities took steps to investigate police officials following press allegations of abuses and corrupt practices. There was evidence, however, that officials sometimes engaged in corrupt practices with impunity”, it said.

Prison and detention centre conditions in the north did not meet international standards in a number of areas, and prison overcrowding was a particular problem, the report said.

It added that observers generally perceived corruption, cronyism, and lack of transparency to be serious problems in the legislative and executive branches, the report concludes.