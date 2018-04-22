Murder attempt claim lands man in trouble

A 32-year-old man from Limassol is to appear in court for reporting to police there had been a murder attempt against him on Saturday.

According to the police, the man went to the Limassol police headquarters on Saturday evening with leg injuries claiming he had been shot by another person. He was taken to hospital where he was diagnosed with minor injuries to his legs. His wounds were stitched and he was discharged.

After an investigation, police found the man had gone to a hotel in Limassol while drunk and on his way to the garden, he walked into a glass door, shattering the glass and injuring himself.

The 32-year-old admitted to lying about his injuries and was charged. The breathalyser test showed he was more than four times over the alcohol limit, police said.