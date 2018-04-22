Perdikis re-elected leader unopposed

April 22nd, 2018 Cyprus 2 comments

Perdikis re-elected leader unopposed

Green party leader Giorgos Perdikis

DEPUTY Giorgos Perdikis was re-elected chairman of the Greens unopposed on Sunday, at the party’s conference.

Elections were also to be held for new deputy chairman, two vice chairpersons and the members of the central committee, all of whom serve a three-year term.

Speaking to journalists, Perdikis said that this was a “historic moment” for the Greens, as a new leadership – apart from him, who has always led the party – would take over at a critical period in which “dynamics are being developed threatening habitats, nature, the environment, citizens’ rights”.

He said, “all those elements that led to the need 22 years ago for the creation of the movement of the Greens-Environmentalists, are making a comeback”.

He also warned that the government was preparing “cruel bills” for dealing with NPLs, but his party would protect members of the public from these policies.

Print Friendly
  • Cydee

    Why does he want to stop government from recovering NPLs?

  • CM reader

    As the party is made up of his family it is not surprising!
    Why do you give him publicly given the dismal vote the party achieves?

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close