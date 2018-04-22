Perdikis re-elected leader unopposed

DEPUTY Giorgos Perdikis was re-elected chairman of the Greens unopposed on Sunday, at the party’s conference.

Elections were also to be held for new deputy chairman, two vice chairpersons and the members of the central committee, all of whom serve a three-year term.

Speaking to journalists, Perdikis said that this was a “historic moment” for the Greens, as a new leadership – apart from him, who has always led the party – would take over at a critical period in which “dynamics are being developed threatening habitats, nature, the environment, citizens’ rights”.

He said, “all those elements that led to the need 22 years ago for the creation of the movement of the Greens-Environmentalists, are making a comeback”.

He also warned that the government was preparing “cruel bills” for dealing with NPLs, but his party would protect members of the public from these policies.