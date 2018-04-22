President to brief Edek and Diko leaders

April 22nd, 2018 Cyprus, Cyprus Talks, featured 8 comments

President to brief Edek and Diko leaders

File photo: President Anastasiades' car drives past peace demonstrators on his way to his meeting with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci inside the UN buffer zone on Monday

President Nicos Anastasiades will meet separately on Monday with Edek leader Marinos Sizopoulos and Diko chief Nikolas Papadopoulos to brief them on last week’s dinner with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci.

They will go to the Presidential Palace in the morning, while more meetings are planned with the rest of the party leaders possibly within the coming week. There were calls for a meeting of the national council, but Anastasiades chose to brief each leader separately.

The meetings are also expected to discuss the suggestions by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, who was in the north on Friday, for a two-state solution or a confederation. Cavusoglu reportedly brought up the idea of abandoning the bizonal, bicommunal federation (BBF), which the two sides were negotiating, at his meeting with Akinci.

His proposal is said to have surprised Akinci who expressed his opposition to it despite the fact some parties in the north agree with it.

The Anastasiades government has yet to respond to the report, but some parties took a clear stand against it. Akel spokesman Stefanos Stefanou reiterated on Sunday the importance of reaching a settlement, saying that as long as the Cyprus problem remained unsolved, proposals that deviated from the agreed BBF would gradually increase.

He added that Turkey was taking advantage of the deadlock in the peace process to promote “its plans for making the partition permanent”.

The best response to the alleged position of the Turkish foreign minister, he said, “is our persistence and consistency on the agreed settlement basis”. He said it was positive that Akinci remained committed to BBF. Stefanou warned however, that as time passes reaching an agreement became more difficult.

The Greens said that the ‘leaking’ of Cavusoglu’s proposal was a calculated, indirect “threat so that the Turkish side is not exposed internationally. it said that the “threatening message was directed specifically at the Greek Cypriot leadership”. The party warned that Turkish threats should not be underestimated.

The Solidarity Movement said that the Cypriot government ought to utilise the  time until elections in Turkey to review its policies to “find the way out of the dead ends we led ourselves into”.

Akinci and Anastasiades met last Monday for dinner in the buffer zone after. It was their first meeting since the collapse of the talks nine months ago in Switzerland. Following  the meeting, Anastasiades said  they had an honest discussion on the problems faced, the prospect of a new dialogue, and on the disagreements of the two sides.

Print Friendly
  • clergham

    Annan Plan last hope

    Greek Cypriots voted it down

    Shows that a fair and reasonable settlement will never be agreed

  • Adele is back x

    Should be a short meeting then.

    • Jay Bee

      Very short…..If they forget to bring the biscuits…. ;0)

    • almostbroke

      Nik might have a few spare ‘passport for citizens ‘ jobs to dole out from his lawyer office especially to Baby’s lawyer office , now that ‘facilitating ‘ despots has become almost extinct for Baby !

  • Anon

    “…President to brief Edek and Diko leaders…”

    on what ?
    What they had for dinner ?

    The talks ended in Crans Montanna.
    The GCs get nothing back from the North …
    History will show how stupid they have been.They had so many chances for a fair solution and they blew it .
    Clowns.

  • Anon

    Plan B .
    #RIPRoC

  • Paul Smith

    Edek and Diko are still going? You live and learn

  • A is B

    Two separate states is the only way forward.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close