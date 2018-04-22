Protesting hunters block roundabout

Hundreds of hunters, members of the newly-established Movement of Cypriot Hunters, blocked the highway at the Rizoelia roundabout, outside Larnaca, for more around two hours on Sunday morning, in protest against the government’s hunting restrictions.

The group blocked the roundabout through which cars heading for the airport from Nicosia would go, at around 7am with their cars. The blockade ended some two hour later following the intervention of the interior minister.

Initially, police had issued an announcement suggesting alternative routes for motorists, but cleared the way as traffic increased.

The hunters want the money they pay for the renewal of hunting licences to go to hunting clubs and not to the Game Fund. They are also demanding that the training of hunting dogs should be permitted all over the country, except in March, April and May, which is the nesting season and should be confined to restricted areas.

The group also wants to be able to hunt songbirds (ambelopoulia), with small rifles and be allowed to hunt turtle doves in April. It also demands that the fight against poaching be strengthened, corrupt officials removed from the game service and more effective action taken by police with regard to the poisoning and theft of hunting dogs.

The demands contravene EU directives on the protection of wild birds. The Cyprus Hunting Federation has distanced itself from the group and does not agree with them, reports said. It said: “What everyone should understand is that if the nesting areas are not protected, very simply, there will be no game”.

