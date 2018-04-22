Taxi drivers need to stop whining

I believe most reasonable people will support the views of the taxi driver fraternity in respect of complaining about unlicensed tax drivers,but will stop short of any support at all for the view that family members coming to pick up their relatives should be criticised.  That is part of the welcome we enjoy giving.   And I cannot think of any airport anywhere at which coaches do not have free access to passenger pick up.  The taxi trade, so pretentiously terming themselves a profession, (the latter needs years of close, extensive, and expensive study) needs to accept that we are in a competitive world and that they cannot and should not strike and protest about a service sought by, and globally provided for, the public at large.

Clive Turner, Paphos

