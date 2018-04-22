To the thieves who stole my garden flowers

I would like to warn readers about people stealing from gardens.

I have a beautiful very large Strelitzia plant, in my garden, (Parrot Plant I think some call it).

Yesterday it had 12 flowers on it in full bloom and about 8 buds ready to bloom. This morning there are no flowers on my plant, not even the buds!

Unfortunately there is a large street lamp directly behind so cutting the flowers must have been very easy for the thieves!

To the thieves I say: Stealing my flowers you have taken away one of my few pleasures in life. I am a house-bound invalid unable to walk more than a few steps. It was such a pleasure for me to sit on my patio in my wheelchair and admire my Strelitzia….now it’s just a clump of green leaves.

I hope you are proud of yourselves?

Diane Best, Limassol