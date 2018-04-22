Underage driver caught after car chase

Paphos police on Sunday stopped a 13-year-old boy driving a car with a 15-year-old as passenger. The underage driver was signalled to stop during a routine traffic check at 1 am, but ignored police’s orders.

The teenager sped off and a police car went in pursuit, eventually stopping him. He ran through several red lights and twice in one-way streets before being stopped. When the car was stopped officers discovered the driver was a 13-year-old having as passenger a 15-year-old boy.

In the car, officers also located a car radio, and a women’s handbag with a wallet and a mobile phone inside. The teenagers could not provide convincing explanation as to why the handbag was in their possession, the police said.

They were taken to a police station for questioning. Police said the social welfare services were also notified.