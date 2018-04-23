A breath of fresh air

It is hard to underestimate the importance of air. We are surrounded by it every second of our lives.

That said, air humidity is no less important, and directly influences the quality of life. Surprisingly, many people wrongly believe that controlling humidity levels is essential only for those people who either suffer from certain respiratory ailments or have some type of allergies.

Unfortunately, every one of us is subject to the harm of climate imbalance since too high or too low rates may actually trigger allergic reactions.

So what can we do? The easiest way to solve this problem is to keep our homes optimally humid using a few simple devices. However, first, let’s take a look at some numbers and see what humidity levels are considered normal.

The Healthy Zone

Many experts say that the ideal humidity level indoors should be somewhere between 40% – 60%. Anything lower than 25% is considered critical. At the same time, rates higher than 80% are not good either and may cause a lot of problems.

Humidity Above Normal

If the air is too moist, it is only a matter of time until the first signs of fungus and mold appear. And, as you know, contact with mold or fungus is what usually triggers various respiratory ailments such as bronchial asthma, for example, which is very dangerous, especially when it comes to children. Another unpleasant consequence that can be observed in case of an abnormal humidity is condensation on windows and, as a result, musty smells.

Very Dry Air

Very low humidity levels aren’t healthy either, and create perfect conditions for the proliferation of different viruses, allergic rhinitis, asthma, etc. Furthermore, too-dry air may cause dry skin, dry throat, chapped lips, prickly cough, nasal mucosal edema and many other similar problems. Humidity that is lower than 25% may also cause headaches and be the reason of decreased concentration.

What You Can Do

The first and most important thing to do is to ensure that your house or apartment is well ventilated. Airing the room will help not only regulate optimal indoor temperature and humidity levels but also allow you to clear the air decreasing carbon dioxide and increasing oxygen.

In addition, you can also get a special device designed to inject moisture into the air. One of them is a humidifier which can be used both for this and for dissipating unpleasant odours and impurities.

But before you go search for the best humidifier for bedroom or your living room, you may first want to measure the humidity levels in your house. For this purpose, we’d recommend you to use such a device as a digital hygrometer for humidor. With the help of this device, it will be much easier to maintain a favourable climate in your house.

When it comes to a bathroom, the place where the accumulation of moisture is the highest, there are a few ways to reduce humidity levels. Try to open the door fully after taking a shower or having a bath. This will help excess vapour go away much more quickly so that it doesn’t settle on the walls. Opening windows is another good option of course, if you have any in your bathroom. Besides, you can always use a dehumidifier, a device with an opposite principle of operation to that of a humidifier.

Overall, maintaining the optimal climate in your house should not be a challenging task. All you really need is not to neglect the signs of abnormal humidity levels, keep your house ventilated, and listen to your body. If you’re not suffering from any health conditions, most likely than not your home is a safe place.