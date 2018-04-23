Church still insisting on taking cut of funeral donations

The issue of church committees which prevent charities from collecting donations at funerals unless they are paid a percentage of the proceeds was discussed at the session of the House human rights committee on Monday in the presence of church and charity representatives.

At least two bishops, those of Famagusta and Tamassos, refuse to bow to the decision of the Holy Synod to grant families of the deceased the right to contribute to charities without paying the church.

During the session, Disy MP Mariella Aristidou said that it was an important issue.

“We have discussed it at several meetings in the past following complaints that have been made to the committee, but also in publications that have been publicised from time to time, with allegations against ecclesiastical committees that act as they please, by basically denying the wishes of the families,” she said.

On behalf of the Holy Synod, she said, a decision was made to listen to their wishes, “a decision that we have welcomed”.

The spokesman of the Holy Synod asked the public to put any complaints in writing and the Synod will deal with them, she added.

“We are going to continue the debate as a committee to shape the relevant legislation in a way that compels everyone to comply with the decisions,” she concluded.

Akel MP Skevi Koukouma said that less than a year since the law was amended and “we were again obliged to discuss this issue because, unfortunately, even what is provided for in the legislation has not been respected.”