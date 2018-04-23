Church still insisting on taking cut of funeral donations

April 23rd, 2018 Cyprus 12 comments

Church still insisting on taking cut of funeral donations

The issue of church committees which prevent charities from collecting donations at funerals unless they are paid a percentage of the proceeds was discussed at the session of the House human rights committee on Monday in the presence of church and charity representatives.

At least two bishops, those of Famagusta and Tamassos, refuse to bow to the decision of the Holy Synod to grant families of the deceased the right to contribute to charities without paying the church.

During the session, Disy MP Mariella Aristidou said that it was an important issue.

“We have discussed it at several meetings in the past following complaints that have been made to the committee, but also in publications that have been publicised from time to time, with allegations against ecclesiastical committees that act as they please, by basically denying the wishes of the families,” she said.

On behalf of the Holy Synod, she said, a decision was made to listen to their wishes, “a decision that we have welcomed”.

The spokesman of the Holy Synod asked the public to put any complaints in writing and the Synod will deal with them, she added.

“We are going to continue the debate as a committee to shape the relevant legislation in a way that compels everyone to comply with the decisions,” she concluded.

Akel MP Skevi Koukouma said that less than a year since the law was amended and “we were again obliged to discuss this issue because, unfortunately, even what is provided for in the legislation has not been respected.”

Print Friendly
  • Adele is back x

    Balls to the archbishop.

  • Douglas

    I personally donate to the Hospice or other charity chosen by the Family normally adjacent to the Church entrances,if this goes ahead by the overly ambitious Church Leaders wanting 40%,I will find an alternative method of donating to the Families chosen charity.

    • Adele is back x

      Bravo Douglas I wouldn’t give my last bean …

  • WrapitUp

    Religion to me seems like a bunch of ……………
    No I better not say it … need to behave myself .

    • Adele is back x

      Hypocrites ….

  • Adele is back x

    Balls to the church make a great private stay donation as you wish.

  • A is B

    Refuse to give it to them.

  • Adele is back x

    Just give the families a private donation just send a donation in cash to the family and forget the church or ‘whatever’ and let them choose if they want to who they want to donate to …. Maybe to the person or persons who looked after decease which I doubt was the church or religion….

  • ROC..

    Like I said, let the familes choose the charity and they can ask all those attending to donate rather than give flowers, the church or the charity has any rights to percentages of any money, greedy sods

  • Mist

    What are the “teeth” in the legislation? A right good bashing with a leaf of soggy lettuce?

    • A is B

      Soggy lettuce.

      • Mist

        Being forced to eat warm soggy lettuce sandwiches, the ultimate torture.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close