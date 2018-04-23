Decisive day for investigation into couple’s murder

Monday is expected to a decisive day in the investigation into the brutal murder of a teacher and his wife in Strovolos in the early hours of Thursday as the legal service is to decide whether the couple’s adopted son 15, can be called to give a statement to police.

By Friday the boy, who was in the house at the time, and later fled to a neighbour’s, had not been questioned.

According to reports early Monday, a meeting of investigators is expected to take place in the morning. They will also discuss the forensic evidence from both the crime scene and the post mortems and identify any gaps before sending the file to the legal service to convince them the investigation has gone as far as it can go without involving the boy’s testimony. The legal service will them rule on whether he can be considered a witness or not.

According to reports, the medical examiner from Greece, Hara Spiliopoulou seems to have formed the view that there was only one person on the crime scene. At the same time, Spiliopoulou, after the second post mortem, she allegedly helped fill in some gaps for investigators.

Meanwhile, Marios Matsakis, a former state pathologist has been engaged on behalf of the couple’s relatives but has not yet been able to examine the crime scene, he told Phileleftheros, which he reportedly said was just as important as attending a post mortem in terms of evidence gathering and reaching conclusions.

A second post-mortem was carried out on the couple, police said on Saturday.

The second examination was conducted by Spiliopoulou, who arrived from Greece on Saturday, and state-pathologist Eleni Antoniou. Police said that Spilipoulou conducted a second examination of the scene of the crime as well.

Matsakis, speaking to CyBC on Monday morning took a swipe at the AG, and the justice and health ministers saying they had to answer as to whether or not there was a credible forensics service in Cyprus, given that Spiliopoulou was brought in from Greece to do another post mortem

Matsakis stressed that he had no problem with the Greek medical examiner but those responsible, the ministers and the AG, should answer whether they have confidence in the Cypriot forensic scientists or not.

He said the Cypriot courts were dealing with very serious cases filed by Cypriot pathologists at the same time as it appears their work is not trusted. The forensic service came under serious scrutiny earlier in the year when five post mortems had to be done on a Bulgarian woman mauled to death by dogs in Paphos.

Matsakis said that despite being appointed by the victim’s family as a pathologist in the current case – he was also engaged by the family of the Bulgarian woman at the time – he did not have the right to be present at the first post mortem for the murdered couple. He also noted that Spiliopoulou had carried out a post mortem three days after the killings, adding that this delay was at the expense of investigating the crime.

Teacher Giorgos Hadjigeorgiou, 60, and his 59-year-old wife, Dina Sergiou, who worked for the Central Bank, were found in a pool of blood in their bedroom at around 1:30am on Thursday morning, stabbed multiple times apparently while they slept.

An initial post-mortem found that Hadjigeorgiou had been stabbed 25 to 30 times while his wife suffered around 10 blows. They both had one defensive wound each on their right arms.There was no sign of forced entry into the building and it didn’t appear to be a robbery.

Police have yet to recover the murder weapon. On Friday, officers with dogs and metal detectors searched the area around the detached two-storey home.

The police spokesman said the searches came up empty.

Investigators have also collected footage from all the available security cameras in the area in a bid to find clues that will lead to the perpetrator or perpetrators.

That is why they believe the couple’s adopted son could be the key to breaking the case. Reports said they had locked him in a basement storage room but that he managed to open the door and ran outside to seek help from neighbours.

He said the perpetrators had forced entry into the house and told him they would not harm him.