Paphos police are investigating the theft of metal drain covers worth some €3,000 in Tala.

According to police, head of the community council of Tala Areti Pieridou reported on Monday that 43 of the covers were stolen from streets in the village.

This is the second time in a week that such covers were nicked.

On April 17 another 43 metal covers valued at €3,300 went missing from roads in Nicosia. Police arrested a 32-year-man suspected of being involved in the theft last Thursday.