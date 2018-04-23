European Parliament committee to discuss Cyprus’ EEZ on Monday

The foreign affairs committee of the European Parliament will on Monday afternoon discuss recent developments in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

The debate will begin around 5pm Cyprus time in Brussels and can be watched live on the European Parliament’s website.

In February this year, Turkey sent naval ships to blockade Italian giant’s ENI’s drillship Saipem 12000 which was heading for block 3 of the island’s economic zone. The drillship was stalled for two weeks before eventually leaving for Morocco.

In its 2018 Report on Turkey, published last week, the European Commission urged Turkey to avoid any kind of threat or action against a member state, or source of friction or actions that damage good neighbourly relations and the peaceful settlement of disputes.

Turkey lays claim to parts of a number of drilling sites in Cyprus’ EEZ and the Turkish Cypriots lay claim to others. The Turkish side wants the hydrocarbons issue on the table at Cyprus negotiations but the Greek Cypriots say the matter was settled during previous rounds of talks and that energy was to be an issue for the federal government following a Cyprus solution.